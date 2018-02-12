Karan Johar reveals what happens when actors refuse his films

It won’t be wrong to say that Karan Johar has become a brand in himself. While many of you might think that people in the industry, especially actors wouldn’t bat an eyelid before accepting the film offer made by him to them, let us tell you that it isn’t the case. Even though he is one of the biggest directors in the country, he has to hear a ‘no’ from the actors. So what happens when his films are refused? In an interview with DNA, KJo revealed that he doesn’t take it to heart as he said, “…I think an actor is a creative entity. Whenever you go onto a film set, you need to have complete love for what you’re about to do. So, if you’re going to succumb to a film because of all the external pressure or strategies, it’s going to affect your performance. I’ve approached many actors a couple of times who have refused, but I would still go back to them if I feel the need. I never take it personally because it’s professional.”

When asked what's his first reaction when an actor declines his offer, the filmmaker said, "It's disappointment but never anger. I never hold it against anybody. I think most lead actors in the country have said no to me at some point of time, but eventually, I've worked with all of them. When they refused a role, they just didn't connect to the material at that point." Well, it makes sense. Sure Saif Ali Khan would have been good for Fawad Khan's role in Kapoor And Sons (Saif rejected the offer), but the latter brought something different to the table and impressed us. Similary, Akshay Kumar turned down the biopic on Milkha Singh, which ultimately went to Farhan Akhtar, and personally I feel that no one else could have pulled off what Farhan did in the film.

Coming back to Karan, he is a father now. The director celebrated the first birthday of his twins – Yash and Roohi and the party was attended by quite a few celebs from B-town.