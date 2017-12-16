Karan Johar shares an intense moment between Janhvi, Ishaan Khatter and a GUN from the sets of Dhadak – view pic

Dhadak, the Hindi remake of hit Marathi film Sairat, is getting shot now with Janhvi Kapoor, and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles. All this while we saw happy pictures of the two romancing each other. In fact, we were really kicked about the remake after watching these pictures of the two cozying up. But people who have watched the Marathi original are aware that there is an underlying seriousness in the plot. And finally we have an image from Dhadak which shows the other side of those romantic moments. The dread!

Also read: Check out these pictures of Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter chilling on the sets of Dhadak in Udaipur

If you notice, there is a gun in the picture loosely thrown far away with a pained look on Janhvi’s face while Ishaan is trying to make sense of the situation. This could be the time when their love will get tested. The picture has a lot of meaning. There’s also something written on the ground which will remind you of many confessions on the walls of historical places in India. Check it out right here…

Janhvi and Ishaan in #Dhadak …shoot progressing rapidly! Directed by @ShashankKhaitan releasing 6th July ,2018! pic.twitter.com/sZqTNyp8mi — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 16, 2017

Going with the original plot of the film, Janhvi will be playing a high-spirited, tom-boyish girl. We have earlier shared a video of the young diva taking biking lessons for the role. Unlike Sairat, the plot of Dhadak will be set in Rajasthan, though the basic premise of caste-divide will be the same. We are so excited for this film as love stories have become pretty scant in Bollywood. Also, Sairat is one of the best romantic films we have seen in recent times. That gives us hope that Dhadak will be equally majestic!