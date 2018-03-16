Karan Johar thinks if Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh ever break-up, it will be for this reason

Well, well, while the rest of the world is busy speculating about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s marriage, here’s Karan Johar making a contrasting statement. But all the couple’s fans can calm down and relax as the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director doesn’t mean what he says. After making celebrities reveal some of their best kept secrets on his talk show, Koffee with Karan, it was the proucer’s turn to go through the grilling. Having been a judge on various reality TV shows and a talk show host, Karan wanted to explore a new zone – i.e. turning an RJ. With his first ever radio show, Calling Karan, he planned to extend his support to his fans and offer them relationship advice if they sought it. In the same show, Karan spilled the beans on many Bollywood films and stars, during a segment called ‘Reverse Rapid Fire.’ Yes Deepika and Ranveer were his answer to one of the questions there. Also Read: Ahem! Deepika Padukone comments “Mine” on Ranveer Singh’s pic but deletes it soon after

When the director-cum-producer was asked as to which Bollywood couple would break-up if in a long distance relationship, he said, “I think Ranveer and Deepika. They seem like they always need each other.” Oops! One of the many qualities that we find adorable about the couple, was used against them by Karan. Now, we all know how Ranveer is smitten by his ladylove. He doesn’t let go of any chance to flaunt his love for Ms Padukone and same is the case with her. She’s head-over-heels in love with her beau and doesn’t hesitate to comment on his Instagram posts or walk hand-in-hand with him at various social events. So guess Karan was right when he said they always need each other. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t strong enough to handle a long distance relationship, right? Also Read:[VIDEO] Ranveer Singh considered Bajirao Mastani a huge career risk! Here’s why…

Soon after Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Italian wedding, Ranveer-Deepika fans started speculating if they will follow their lead. A leading magazine publication even printed details of their exotic wedding. However BollywoodLife had exclusively revealed the truth behind these reports. A source had EXCLUSIVELY clarified to us that there’s no secret wedding being planned as of now. Although Deepika is yet to sign her next film, it has nothing to do with her wedding. She is, in fact, recovering from a severe slip disc, which is the main reason why all her work commitments have taken a back seat. As far as Ranveer is concerned, he has quite a few films lined up – right from Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy to Rohit Shetty’s Simmbaa. So, there’s no wedding on the cards yet…But of course, one can always hope for their happily ever after to happen soon…