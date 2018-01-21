Karan Johar to Neha Dhupia: I want you to stop wearing bed linen

Trust Karan Johar to give you an honest opinion about your sartorial choices. In an episode of Vogue BFF, the filmmaker joined Neha Dhupia with Shweta Bachchan Nanda and he did make quite a few revelations. In the first episode of the second season of this candid chat show, Karan not only gave Neha his honest opinion about the way she dresses but also revealed that he has been trying to get Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in one of his films for the longest time but the three rejected his offers. Shweta even mocked him for hanging out with all the star kids most of the times.

She said, “They must’ve said something about EDM one time, and every time we’ve hung out after that, Karan’s like ‘guys let’s put on some EDM,” as per Buzzfeed. Karan also shot back saying Shweta discusses them all the time, including Navya. When Neha asks him what is that one thing he would want to change about her, he says, “I want you to stop wearing bed linen, and I want you to start wearing fabric that fits. You’re not as large as you think you are in your head.” Now that’s one advice only a friend could give. (ALSO READ: Will Karan Johar go NAKED if he’s paid handsomely for it?)

And mind you, Karan is one really stylish filmmaker and his Instagram is proof. Check out some of them right here.

About last night!!!!! @filmfare A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jan 20, 2018 at 11:21pm PST

Speaking about the current hotties he wants to work with, he said, “I’ve tried to cast Shahid Kapoor a couple of times and he’s said no. Arjun Kapoor has said no to me. Ranveer Singh has said no to two movies.” What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.