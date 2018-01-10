Karan Johar tweets a picture of Akshay Kumar while announcing Kesari’s heroine and Twitter cracks up

We were the first ones to tell you that Parineeti Chopra has been signed to play the female lead in the upcoming Akshay Kumar film, Kesari. Dharma Productions’ head honcho, Karan Johar confirmed the news today on his Twitter handle. But not without a small glitch.

Twitterati is amused over the tweet that Karan sent out and well, we too, had a chuckle or two reading their reactions. You see a few days ago, Akshay’s look for the film was released where he looked every bit a Sikh warrior with a flourishing beard and a saffron turban. Without giving it much of a thought, Karan used the same pic while making the announcement about Parineeti. So, yes, of course, people had a field day with it. Check out the tweets here:

She looks different here. — Hud Hud Zinda Hai (@HudHud_Dabangg) January 10, 2018

Wow, Parineeti is really looking different in this pic — Arjun Sethi (@Roguelost) January 10, 2018

perfect 👌

pari roxxx pic.twitter.com/FRu7J9hX8o — kunal #HBD HERO MKD (@kunnu_kick) January 10, 2018

Parineeti completely changed…. Oh shit — Maida RK (@Maidarazasrk) January 10, 2018

Gaiz. If you flip that pic upside down. Thats parineeti indeed. Woaah. Like we had one on matchbox back then. pic.twitter.com/pZskwenEXI — Rameez (@knowrameez) January 10, 2018

Girls with beard are ❤️ — Surya (@sckeptic) January 10, 2018

She looks great in that turban. — Akshay Shetty (@Nirmohiyaa) January 10, 2018

Fuck sake Parineeti is a crazy method actor. What a transformation. Rajkummar Rao eat your heart out. https://t.co/UeQYjcAHjq — Sujay Kulkarni (@RedDevilSujay) January 10, 2018

Kesari is a film based on the epic battle of Saragarhi. Fought in 1897, the battle is a glorious chapter in the history of Sikhs. The brave warriors of the 36th Sikh regiment of the British Indian Army defended India from the Pashtun and Orakzai tribesmen who were 10,000 in number. Only 21 soldiers were at the post but they defended the North-West Frontier Province.