Karan Johar wishes fellow Gemini AbRam Khan on his birthday with a cute picture!

Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest son AbRam is celebrating his 4th birthday today. We can assume that there is party with close friends of the Khan family on the table. For now, friends of the family have only begun to wish the cutie patootie on their social media pages. The first one on the list, of course is Karan Johar. From the film fraternity he is the closest member to the Khan family, and he took to Instagram to share a cute picture of AbRam with his dad and wrote, “The most adorable child ….happy birthday my fellow Gemini…Abram!!!!” We totally agree, Abram indeed is the most adorable kid! Karan celebrates his birthday on May 25, hence AbRam and he are of the same sun sign.

The most adorable child ….happy birthday my fellow Gemini…Abram!!!! ❤️❤️😘 A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on May 26, 2017 at 11:01pm PDT

Before Yash and Roohi had entered Karan’s life, he used to spend all his time with AbRam. “I have that the maternal and paternal feeling – I feel it for Gauri and SRK’s kids. I go to Gauri’s house now to play with AbRam. Even if Gauri is not there, I go and sit and him. And he comes and spends time with my mum all the time. My mum loves him. He is like a toy that you want to own. He came to the office the other day and the entire staff came out to see him. Everyone was behaving as if Brad Pitt had arrived. He was delighted with all the attention,” the filmmaker had said earlier in an interview. Also Read: 7 videos that prove AbRam is cuteness personified and we can never get enough of him!

Karan loves AbRam from the core of his heart. In fact his twins Yash and Roohi were born in the same hospital, with the help of the same doctor, as Abram’s.

AbRam, just at 4 years of age, has a huge fan following already. ‘”Happy Birthday AbRam Khan” has been the top trending topic on Twitter since morning.

Happy birthday AbRam!