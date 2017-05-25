Karan Johar’s 45th birthday: Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan take to social media to wish the filmmaker

Birthdays are those days when the world spares you a thought and sends good wishes your way. No wonder, birthdays are such special occasions! Filmmaker Karan Johar celebrates his birthday today, on May 25. The director turns 45 this year. This birthday is even more special for the filmmaker as he is now also a dad to twins, Yash and Roohi. Needless to say, he must be looking at spending some quality time with them on his special day. We are also expecting the filmmaker to throw a bash in his true blue KJo style, inviting the entire industry.

Ever since the clock struck 12, wishes have been pouring in for the filmmaker, on both Twitter and Instagram. While a lot of his fans took to social media to wish their favourite director, Karan’s industry friends, too, took the opportunity to wish him online before they wish him in person. We are sure that Karan must be having a gala time being at the receiving end of so many messages. On his birthday today, let’s check out how the director received love on social media…

Happy Birthday to my most favourite person in the whole world! @karanjohar you’re my friend, my… https://t.co/gx81RogCZW — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 25, 2017

Happy birthday @karanjohar. Wish you many more smiles ahead. Your the best person I know thank you for being you pic.twitter.com/KcIZ9nMDEC — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 25, 2017

Happy Birthday dearest @karanjohar may your joys ,happiness and success be doubled since you have 2 more in the family to share it with 😘😬❤️ — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) May 25, 2017

Happy Birthday to the new father on the block! @karanjohar !! This year has already been amazing for you & I hope the rest of it is as well! pic.twitter.com/IMc31nSE7n — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 25, 2017

@karanjohar salgirah mubarak Karan jeete raho khush raho — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) May 25, 2017

Happy birthday to my main man @karanjohar .Here’s to years and years of enthralling the world with your stories and humor. pic.twitter.com/FrfFaNtR9J — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) May 25, 2017

Bone crunching birthday hug 🤗 to my absolute favourite @karanjohar .. the warmest, most fun person.. anywhere anytime. — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) May 25, 2017

Happiest bday my darl @karanjohar ..Witty, honest, insightful,insanely good at everything & now best daddy! Happiness, health always!Love😘❤️ pic.twitter.com/l0OBqxL9UZ — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) May 25, 2017

To one of the kindest, bravest, most hilariously & brutally insightful people ever! Happy Birthday @karanjohar ! Have another stellar year! — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 24, 2017

Happy Birthday Boss man!! @karanjohar 😃👍🏻💪🏻

Here’s to the best year ahead. Love always 🤗 pic.twitter.com/2VBpUJoNZ1 — Punit Malhotra (@punitdmalhotra) May 24, 2017

Here’s wishing🎁the talented @karanjohar ji, a very enjoyable birthday🎂 Let’s celebrate it with some IPL🕺💃 rock time #HappyBirthdayKaranJohar pic.twitter.com/dhlC535azp — Dr. Mashoor Gulati (@DoMashoorGulati) May 25, 2017

