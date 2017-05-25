Karan Johar’s 45th birthday: Here’s what Ranbir Kapoor sang for his Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director

He may have turned 45 but Karan Johar is quite the sport when it comes to jokes, even when they are on him. He was a part of the much controversial AIB Roast of which Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, too, were a part of. Thanks to this nature, Karan is a hit with the current crop of actors as well. He recently went live on Facebook, chatting on everything under the sun with Alia Bhatt. During the session, he spilled the beans of the kind of parent he was, revealed who policed his fashion choices and also made a wish of working with a veteran actress.

However, since it is his birthday today, the two had to speak about the plans they had for the bash. While Karan did say that the bash was to start at 9 pm and that Alia will be hosting it, he kept the other, juicy details to himself. However, we had already told you as to how the filmmaker had a dance floor and bar set up at his home, all set for the party. Also, we were the first ones to tell you how the who’s who of B-town was expected to be present for the bash, making it one of the most happening parties of the year. However, instead of waiting for the bash, many celebs had already called the filmmaker to wish him on his special day. Of them, one was Ranbir Kapoor.

The actor, who has last worked with Karan on Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, called up the filmmaker to wish him on his 45th birthday. However, not the one to wish in a simple manner, the actor sang a special song for the director. But, while narrating the incident to Alia, during their Live chat, Karan forgot what the song was. He immediately started calling Ranbir but expectedly the actor’s phone was busy. After trying two time to no avail, the filmmaker recalled it was something that went ‘Take a bow, take a bow…’ and Alia immediately identified the birthday song. It is the same ditty that we all sang while wishing our fellow classmates in school…the one that goes, ‘It’s a hap, hap, happy birthday…’

Well, it seems like KJo still has some catching up to do with the millennials. Perhaps his twins, Yash and Roohi will help him keep abreast of the new lingo and catchphrases or is it too soon to hope?