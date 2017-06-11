Karan Johar’s Sunday binge with Sridevi and Shilpa Shetty will make you jealous – watch video

However a fitness freak you are, there are always cheat days. Those are the golden moments when you are just stuffing you face without any shame on food that can add mountain of calories to you. Why? ‘coz the next day, you we will burn it all and feel good about yourself. Well, our celebs too have such cheat days and Sunday is definitely one of them for Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty and Sridevi. Their Sunday binge made us ditch our weekend diet which was loosely hanging by a thread anyway. (Also read: Karan Johar makes changes to his kids’nursery, courtesy an astrologer)

Karan Johar can be seen introducing the ladies gorging on food at his place. So there’s Sridevi, looking million bucks even at this age. Then there is the most gorgeous mother we have seen Shilpa Shetty who can give any actress of today a run for their money with that awesome bod. Then there’s also Shilpa’s mother and Manish Malhotra. Everyone of them is having a gala time binge on food which is really dangerous for those who are trying to keep overeating at bay. This video made us really jealous and when we couldn’t overcome that emotion, we binged too. Blame it on these people…

Sunday Binge directed by @karanjohar shot by @shamitashetty_official going crazy at his place with @sridevi.kapoor nd @manishmalhotra05 (trying to overfeed me)🙄😅😂# sundaybinge #mom #goodtimes #momandmominthehouse #laughs A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Jun 11, 2017 at 7:13am PDT

Now you know what these celebs do at their homes during their weekends. Have some yummilicious food with friends and family. That’s so cool. We have often seen the Kapoor sisters Kareena and Karisma doing the same with other Kapoor ladies. How we wish our weekends were as cool…