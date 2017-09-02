EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar’s tweet about a certain ungrateful person is NOT targeted towards Kangana Ranaut – read details

Earlier today a clip from Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat is going viral where, among other things, Kangana Ranaut is seen talking about Karan Johar and how she doesn’t want to be part of any Karan Johar venture because she was a part of one of his films, Ungli and that was the biggest flop of her career. After sometime, Karan Johar posted a tweet on his Twitter account that stated, “Ungrateful people need a reality check!!!!!!!!”

After Karan Johar’s tweet there were speculations that it was targeted towards, Kangana Ranaut. But BollywoodLife has it that Karan Johar did not call Kangana Ranaut ungrateful. After BollywoodLife reported about the Kangana Ranaut’s video clip and Karan Johar’s tweet, a source EXCLUSIVELY told us that Karan’s tweet was not targeted towards Kangana but was a random stuff he’s going through. Also read: Kangana Ranaut on the allegations of using her tiff with Hrithik Roshan and Karan Johar for publicity: If I am asked a question, I will answer

The whole speculation was started when Kangana was asked that Karan Johar said that you called him movie mafia because, Karan didn’t give you work in his films. To which she quipped, “Karan Johar ki maine ek film ki hui hai. Ungli mein unhone mujhe 10 minute (ka role diya)…woh meri life ki sabse badi flop film hai. Mujhe chahiye hi nahin unse kaam, bilkul nahin chahiye.” (I did one film with Karan Johar. In Ungli, he gave me 10 minutes (role)…that was the biggest flop of my life. I don’t want any work from him, not at all).

For those unaware it all started earlier this year when Kangana Ranaut, along with Saif Ali Khan was a guest at Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan season 5. During the show, she called out Karan for his nepotistic ways and went on to call him, “The Movie Mafia” and “Flag Bearer Of Nepotism”. Also read: Kangana Ranaut hints that Hrithik Roshan had an affair with this actress while shooting in Manali – watch video

