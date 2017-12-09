Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi bond with Taimur Ali Khan at Adira’s birthday bash and our hearts are bursting with joy

Karan Johar is one proud daddy and we have enough proof of that. Hell, even his Twitter bio is all about his twins. It is quite evident that his world revolves around them and rightly so. Fatherhood indeed is one of the most joyous moments and K’Jo seems to be making the most of it. So much so, that he has a nursery built in his office so that he gets to be close to them. Now that’s being a doting daddy.

We told you yesterday how instead of making their public debut on Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday, Yash and Roohi will now debut on Adira’s 2nd birthday bash. And here they are, making a splash with the gorgeous Taimur. The frame is so cute that we can keep staring at the three little ones all day long! We really need to tear our eyes away from them so that we can share the joy with all of you. One look at the picture and you will know why we are losing out heart to it. Here, see for yourself…

And a new friendship begins….#yash #roohi #taimur A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Dec 9, 2017 at 6:17am PST

Aren’t they the cutest! Taimur, in his canary yellow full-sleeved T-shirt, blue jeans, colourful socks and a mane full of jet black hair is the stuff baby brochures are made of. On the other hand, Yash and Roohi are dressed in blue and pink and look like angels delivered them to the party to add to the cuteness factor. But, of course, it was Karan who did so. And aren’t we thankful to him for treating us to this delightful picture? He also aptly captioned the picture as, “And a new friendship begins….#yash #roohi #taimur” Well these bosom buddies sure are the youngest BFFs in town.

Adira’s birthday bash is becoming more and more interesting by the minute. A slew of celebs have already arrived for the do, with their tiny tots in tow and we are expecting to see many more such cure freeze frames from the party. And who knows, we might perhaps even get to catch a better glimpse of the birthday girl.