Karan Kundra and Zareen Khan kickstart the shoot of 1921 in UK – View Pics

One of the most popular romantic heroes of Indian television industry, Karan Kundra, has now become a hot property in Bollywood, too. After trying his hand at Punjabi cinema, the handsome hunk is now gearing up for two Bollywood releases – Arjun Kapoor’s Mubarakan and Vikram Bhatt’s 1921. This is the second time, after Horror Story (2013), when he has collaborated with Bhatt. He will be seen romancing Zareen Khan in the film.

1921, which is being shot in various locations of United Kingdom, will tell a love story amidst a scare fest. Like 192o, the film boasts of great music, a compelling story and goose-bump-arousing horror scenes. The costumes of the actors are being carefully designed keeping in mind the Victorian period.

On the occasion of the first day of shoot Vikram said “The point is to just not scare but to make the audience feel for the characters that and want them protected. 1921 is a film that goes beyond the genre. Why can’t the villain of a great love be a great evil?” The film revolves around a couple dealing with their dark pasts and secrets to secure their present and future.