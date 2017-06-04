Karan Kundrra makes a comeback in Bollywood with Anil Kapoor’s Mubarakan

Except Sushant Singh Rajput recently, hardly any TV actor has been able to make it big in Bollywood. Most of the actors have to ultimately come back to small screen or fade away. Whatever be the reasons, our television stars don’t stop trying to make it in Bollywood. And one such TV actor in Karan Kundrra, who is all set to start his second innings with Mubarakan and 1921- Once upon a time. He just competed the shoot of 1921 and shared the pic with his fans while his next Mubarakan is all set to release.

The shoot of 1921 was in Yorkshire, inside a fort, the same place where 1920 was shot. The film stars Zareen Khan and is directed by Vikram Bhatt’s daughter, Krishna Bhatt. This horror film is set in the 1920s. The film will show Karan as an intense lover trapped in time. Vikram Bhatt launched Karan in Bollywood four years back and will be working with him again in this film that’s produced by him. (ALSO READ: VJ Anusha gets slut-shamed for posting a sexy picture on Instagram, boyfriend Karan Kundrra gives it back to haters)

While in Anees Bazmee’s Mubarakaan, he plays a role similar to himself. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana Dcruz and Athiya Shetty. The film has Karan playing a young cool Punjabi boy in a comic role. But even though he has two films lined up for release soon, the actor has no plans to walk out of television. He feels that TV has given him everything he has wanted and he cannot just quit it right now. He has just finished the latest season of Roadies X on MTV .

Karan shot to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s Kitani Mohabbat Hai opposite Kritika Kamra, who also happens to be his ex-girlfriend. After that, Karan made his Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s Horror Story. The film didn’t really do well and Karan went back to hosting reality shows. His shows like Gumraah and Roadies X positioned him as the face of youth. Since then, he has been hosting shows that are for the younger audience. Though last year he did a fiction show on & TV called Ye Kahan Aa Gaye Hum and it did not work for him. After his failed Bollywood debut Karan also tried his hand with Punjabi films and did films like Pure Punjabi and Jatt Romantic.

But looks like this might finally be it for the actor. Check out these pictures from the sets of Mubarakan and 1921- Once upon a time.

So what do you think? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.