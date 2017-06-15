Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal blessed with a baby boy

It’s a good news for Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal as last evening they were blessed with a baby boy. Nisha shared the first picture of the baby with her fans on her social media account. She confirms that she had a healthy delivery and that she and baby are absolutely fine. Karan is also damn excited to be a father. He was right next to Nisha during the last few months as a doting father-to-be.

Karan hails from Noida, Delhi and his family is also here to be part of this jubilation. All of Nisha’s friends congratulated the couple over the arrival of their bundle of joy.

The littlest feet make the biggest footprints in our hearts, this is something that cannot be expressed in just words. We are ready for this new journey with our little blessing that has arrived in the form of a beautiful baby boy 😇 A post shared by Nisha Rawal (@missnisharawal) on Jun 14, 2017 at 11:24am PDT

This year many TV stars have become parents. Recently Deepika Singh, that is Diya Aur Baati Hum’s Sandhya, also became a mother. Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu became parents to twin daughters. Shweta Tiwari also gave birth to a baby boy. Vijendra Kumeria of Udaan was also blessed with a baby girl. So seems like TV actors are starting their families. In Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to baby boy, Taimur, and Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira were blessed with a daugher, Misha.

As for Karan Mehra who started his career as Naitik in ‘Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ the good news of him becoming father came when he was in Bigg Boss’ house. Working for Ye Rishta for six years was hectic for him and he used the period of no-work to take care of Nisha during her pregnancy. Karan did not take up any show during this period except a cameo in Sab TV ‘s Khatmal-E-Ishq. Karan and Nisha had an elegant baby shower as well attended by their friends. Nisha also did a fashion photoshoot during her pregnancy and flaunted her baby bump. Seems like Kareena Kapoor had started a new trend with this.

While from Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai another actress is also expecting and that is Pooja Joshi. She played Varsha that is Akshara’s sister-in-law and best friend. She is also on her last month of pregnancy.

Once again a big congratulations to Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal for the baby boy.