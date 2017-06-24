Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal share an adorable picture of their baby boy on Instagram – view pic

After Deepika Singh, Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal share a picture of their son on social media. The duo has named the baby, Kavish, and introduced him to their fans. Nisha posted a picture of the sleeping baby in the cutest bed and captioned it,” 14th of June 2017, we were touched by an angel in the form of a baby boy. We now call him & introduce to you “KAVISH MEHRA”. Our joy would be incomplete without sharing this blessed news with you. 3 fold love from the 3 of us”. He is so adorable you would want to either cuddle up with him or just watch him sleep.

Karan and Nisha had welcomed their baby just a few weeks back and they had posted a picture of Kavish’s feet captioning it,” The littlest feet make the biggest footprints in our hearts, this is something that cannot be expressed in just words. We are ready for this new journey with our little blessing that has arrived in the form of a beautiful baby boy”. These two know perfectly how to post the cutest baby pictures with the sweetest captions. You’ll have to check out the picture of the baby to believe us when we say that he is absolutely adorable! (ALSO READ: CUTENESS OVERLOAD! Karan Mehra and pregnant wife Nisha Rawal’s baby shower will make you go aww – view pics)

Isn’t he a munchkin? Karan and Nisha have been with each other for over a decade before they had a baby. Looks like they’re all set to give us parenting goals after giving us couple goals. They are absolutely cute together and are head over heels in love with each other even now. Kavish is one lucky baby, we must say! We can’t wait for Nisha to share more pictures of the munchkin with us.

