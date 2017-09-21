Karan Patel flaunts his biceps on a magazine cover – view pic!

In the past few months, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel has worked a lot on his body. He is damn proud of his bison back and biceps. The actor has flaunted his body on a magazine cover where he talks about the theme of letting your actions talk more than your words. The actor is one of the most popular faces on Indian TV and one of the highly paid ones as well. Karan, is married to actress Ankita Bhargava and they are one of the most popular couples of TV town. (Also Read: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 20 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Aadi beats Nikhil to a pulp as he sees him with Ruhi)

Karan started off in 2000 with the epic show, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki. Thereafter, he played supporting roles in various shows like Kkavyanjali and Kasamh Se but it was his role as Robbie Sabharwal in Kasturi that got him a lot of fans. People love his acting as Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The show earned him a lot of love. In the past few years, he has made news for his short temper and tantrums but the actor has dismissed them as rubbish. He is also an animal lover and requests people to show kindness for strays. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…