Going on long drives, having Chai & Pakodas: Karan Patel, Niti Taylor, Helly Shah share their favorite monsoon memories

The smell of the earth after the first rain, jumping in puddles without caring about your clothes, going on long drives with your friends, looking outside the window for hours, eating pakodas and Ginger-tea, making paper boats, aahhh!! Monsoon brings along so many memories with itself.

TV celebs share their favorite memories –

Karan Patel: Rains I love for one reason is that its a pleasant respite from heat in Mumbai also I dont mind of traffic jams during the rains as everything looks so beautiful and with music on and rain splashing it feels perfect.

Niti Taylor: Rains for me are the unplanned occasion to celebrate. I love enjoying rain with my family and friends. And whenever it use to rain my mom use to cook something very yummy of my choice. But this rain I stay alone so will cook for myself like some hot snacks. I love enjoying rain with music, dance and fun shoot videos!

Akshay Mhatre: I think rains are the perfect surprise gift god plans for us. I just love when it showers outside. When I’m with my gang we enjoy music, dance, food as in ‘Chai-Bhajiya’ and play cricket or football. Else when I’m alone I just get lazy and snooze with some soft music.

Helly Shah: Rain makes the whole landscape look fresh, green, and glistening. While people huddle under their umbrellas, trying to get to work, the child inside me wants to throw away my rain gear and enjoy the cold, pinpricks of raindrop on my face. And then get into my tent to have something like hot coffee or tea with some snacks be it maggi. If with my gang, I like to play music and enjoy dancing with them. Else also I just love enjoying watching the rain from window.

Manish Goplani: Rain showers my spirit and waters my soul. Rain just brings happiness, excitement all around. I love rain and enjoy a rainy day my way. Like being a dancer or singer and ending up being a big foodie.

Tanya Sharma: I find myself always jolly! But when it rains I see myself turning into a child and enjoying rain with friends else I push my mother and sister out in rains and enjoy with them. After getting back in coffee/tea or samosa/pakora are must. Else I enjoy the showers reading books or getting lost into music.

Shoaib Ibrahim: Rains are such a pleasure when they arrive it takes the heat away and for me its the most awaited season as I love spending time with family over tea and some good food. I also enjoy cycling in the rains and its something I look forward to every year.

Tejasswi Prakash: Rains are really delightful. I love going out with friends to enjoy rain and end up getting back in with some yummy snacks. Music, dance and clicks are important to make a rainy day memorable.

Manu Panjabi: Rains bring soo much positivity from heaven to earth. I feel rain makes not only us but the complete earth happy be it we humans or plants, animals or birds everyone can be noticed enjoying rain in their style. And I love observing them. I enjoy rain by getting out and let the shower wet me. We friends love to play football or go for drive in rain to enjoy some good foods.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee: I love when it rains. If its raining and I’m at home I take my mom for a drive. If I’m with my friend gang we enjoy the showers getting out in rains. Music and good food are must to enjoy a rainy day!

Kunal Jaisingh: I love when it rains. It brings so much of excitements. We friends love to get out in rain and play football, cricket or love in cycling in rain. And if I’m at home love enjoying the rain with good music and food!

Amrapali Gupta: I enjoy rains with my husband Yash. I love playing music and take him out during rain and let it shower on us! Soul mate and rain are perfect combination. Long drive and tea-snacks adds more fun to rainy day.

Yuvika Chaudhary: Rains bring so much positivity and happiness among all of us. I love the way herbs and birds enjoy the raindrops. I just take my friends out and enjoy each drop with some music and getting back some hot yummy snacks with Ginger-tea. During rain I love playing basketball or cycling!