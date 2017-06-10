Karan Singh Grover makes the crowd go crazy as he raps with Mika Singh – watch video

Karan Singh Grover surprised one and all last night when he jumped on to the stage and started singing with Mika Singh. But what no one expected was the Alone star going on to rap along with the popular singer. Mika Singh launched his new international rap 2 Shots at a concert last night and several celebrities attended the do. However, it was KSG who made the crowd go crazy as he rapped along with Mika and showed off his six pack abs.

We got our hands on a video from last night where we see Karan and Mika having some fun on the stage as the crowd goes berserk. And just as the set was about to end, the actor pulled up his tee and the crowd went into a frenzy. Check out the video right here and tell us what you think about it in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – Karan Singh Grover’s special tribute to all the mothers out there is simply sweet – watch video)

On the professional front, Karan Singh Grover was last seen in Hate Story 3. Currently neither he or wife Bipasha have signed any film. The actor is planning to concentrate on his music career too. According to multiple report, KSG and Bipasha Basu are also currently on a look out for a bigger, better house and might soon start a family.