Karan Singh Grover to lend his voice to an animated series?

Karan Singh Grover is one of the hottest hunks of tinsel town. The actor’s washboard abs, intense eyes, sharp features and lustrous hair get girls swooning over his looks. Besides looks that can kill, KSG also proved his mettle with the acting chops we saw in the small screen shows like Dill Mill Gaye and Qubool Hai. Karan’s manly voice is also a distinct feature one cannot miss. Recently, reports suggested that the actor is going to lend his voice to a lead character in an animated series. (Also Read: Karan Singh Grover is ready to launch his clothing line and it will feature some quirky outfits)

According to an entertainment portal, a source close to Karan revealed, “Karan has been approached to lend his voice to the lead character of the untitled animated series. The makers thought he would be the best choice for the character as they liked Karan’s voice. Karan too is more than excited to be a part of this project. The actor loves animated films and has been watching a lot of them as part of his preparation. He is set to dub for the series in the first half of this year.” The makers believe that Karan will do justice to the character with his deep voice. Well, this surely is a great news for Karan’s fans.

For the uninitiated, Karan is currently busy with his upcoming action-thriller titled Firrkie. The movie also features Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kay Kay Menon and Sandeepa Dhar in title roles. The movie is expected to hit the theatres on July 1, 2018.