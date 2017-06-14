Karan Suchak shaves off his head for Peshwa Bajirao – View Pics

We saw how Ranveer Singh shaved his head to play Bajirao in ‘Bajirao Mastani ‘ and now it’s Karan Suchak’s turn to do the same. Sony TV s show ‘Peshwa Bajirao’ is having a leap with Karan Suchak playing the grown up Peshwa and taking the reigns from Rudra Soni. So to look the part Karan has shaved his long tresses and is sporting a bald look with a choti like Ranveer Singh in the film. The actor starts his shoot from this week and that’s why he has got his head shaved to give his look the final touch.

With Karan Suchak entering the show the story will take a new turn and will focus on him as a warrior and his love story. Ishita Ganguly, who was last seen on Shastri sisters, will be playing Kashibai. Manish Wadhwa that is Balaji Vishwanath Bhat will be there for few episodes and then will exit the show. Rajeshwari Sachdev will be playing Radha Bai.

Karan has done many period shows like Mahabharat, Singhasan Battisi and Siya Ke Ram in the past so doing a historical show is not new to him. It was because of his role of Laxman in Siya Ke Ram that he got to play Bajirao. Karan hails from Ahmedabad and made his debut with Star Plus show ‘Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ opposite Nia Sharma. Later he did shows like ‘Pavitra Rishta’, ‘Savitri’ but his major break was Mahabharat as Dhristadhumn. Karan’s major role was in Sony Pal’s show ‘Singhasan Battisi’ where he played Vikramaditya. After this show he played Laxman in ‘Siya Ke Ram’ with Ashish Sharma and Madirakshi. Just before Siya Ke Ram, Karan also got married to his girl friend Nandita Bhandari.

After ‘Siya Ke Ram’ wrapped up Karan took a small break. His sword-fighting and horse-riding training began a few months back. He is also working on his accent and diction to look authentic as the Maratha warrior. Audience loved Ranveer Singh as Bajirao in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film so Karan has a lot of responsibly on her shoulders.

Peshwa’s dialogues from the film became the talking point in Bajirao Mastani and as a character Bajirao was a great orator. So Karan’s voice was the prime reason for which he got the role. Reportedly, many popular actors such as Mrunal Jain, Niketaan Dheer, Pearl V Puri, Harshad Arora and others were also being considered for the role. Since Karan had played warrior’s role in many TV shows makers felt he suited the character as his body language conveyed the strength.

The show will take 9 years leap where in Sahu Ji Maharaj will be seen running the Maratha kingdom and how Bajirao will gain his trust to become a Peshwa. Also in the pipeline is the Bajirao and Mastaani love story which was the focus point of SLB’s film.