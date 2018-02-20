Karan Tacker opens up about his upcoming project: You might see me acting soon

Karan Tacker has been away from television for over four years now. The actor has been waiting for his big Bollywood stint and wants to give it a hundred percent. There were rumours about him being cast for Student Of The Year 2, but there is no clarity on it yet. But you will definitely see him back soon. The actor will be seen hosting an online show soon and spoke to Pinkvilla about his project. He feels that with the audience shifting to the digital platform, there is a lot of scope for artists. He also gave us a hint about appearing in another digital venture soon.

Speaking about his decision to host an online show, he says, “Today, the whole arc is shifting to digital and being on the biggest online platform means a lot. Working with an international crew is great. India is a booming market for smartphones and more people are using their phones to consume entertainment by the day, so digital is the future. People are exploring a variety of shows for the digital audience, as films and TV are set in their needs and demands. That’s why big players from international markets are investing heavily in original Indian content. Once you are part of a futuristic medium, you are already ahead of the curve and can push your career in that direction.” (ALSO READ: Karan Tacker pays tribute to Heath Ledger’s iconic ‘Joker’ from The Dark Knight – view pics)

He also added that he misses acting and fans will probably see him in a digital venture soon. Adding to this, he says, “Yes. I miss acting, but with digital avenues opening up, you might see me acting soon. However, I haven’t heard something that I want to be a part of. I stay relevant by doing acting workshops. Being a host involves acting. Every show has a different target audience, and as a host, you have to give them with what appeals to them. For my online show, which caters to a younger audience, I had to work on my language and use words that they do. In my other shows, I try to be a bit formal. You have to keep the audience engaged while sticking to your lines. If people think hosting is easy, let me tell you, it is not.”

Are you excited to see Karan on the digital platform soon? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.