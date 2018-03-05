Karan Wahi, Shaheer Sheikh, Shakti Arora, Priyank Sharma: These TV actors boast of maximum Instagram followers

Quite evidently, our TV bahus and divas enjoy more following on social media than the TV hunks. The reasons are many. They are more active on social media sharing pictures of everything – from travel pictures to adorable moments with their pets. Moreover, they impress us with their sartorial statements. Fans go gaga over their graceful ethnic looks and swoon over the sizzling bikini pictures. The guys, on the other hand, post more about work, parties, gym workouts and pets. I mean, look at the difference. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has 6.6 million followers on Instagram while the highest ranking male celeb is Shaheer Sheikh with 2.5 million followers.

Today, let us take a look at the male TV actors who reign on Instagram. Incidentally, all the guys at the top are the ones who enjoy a huge following in foreign countries as well. They are all extremely stylish. Check out the list…

Shaheer Sheikh 2.5 million

The No.1 star on the list is Shaheer Sheikh. Rated as one of the finest actors in the Indian TV scene Shaheer who won us over as Dev Dixit from Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi is also a huge star in Indonesia. The guy posts workout, travel and adorable pictures of his nephews and nieces. He is the most doting mamu. We guess this combo of a hot hunk who is a family man at heart is a winner.

Shakti Arora 2.1 million

Girls adored him as Ranveer from Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, but if there is something that Shakti loves, it is clothes! The cute lover boy of TV can give any top TV actress a run for her money with his innumerable fashion posts. He loves clothes, colours, styles and silhouettes and flaunts them on Instagram. He also shares all the special gestures of his fans, the maximum of whom are now in Indonesia.

Arjun Bijlani 2 million

The Ishq Main Marjawan star is one of the handsomest men in the industry and has some great shows in his CV like Miley Jab Hum Tum, Left Right Left, Naagin and now the gripping thriller. Arjun is a loving husband, doting dad and caring friend. His account has the personal touch – from cute pictures with his son, Ayaan, to funny videos with his buddies. Of course, he has the looks, so the ever so stylish look also gets all the love from his fans. (Also Read: Sridevi passes away: Arjun Bijlani, Gautam Rode, Karan Tacker shocked and deeply saddened)

Goaaaa diaries never end A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani) on Dec 29, 2017 at 1:09am PST

Priyank Sharmaa 1.8 million

The national crush of India Priyank Sharma is in the fourth position. Young teens cannot get enough of his pictures and videos. He flaunts his hot bod like a model, can carry off any kind of outfit and has a cuteness factor too. His recent pictures from Switzerland made fans go crazy.

A post shared by Priyank Sharma (@priyanksharmaaa) on Jan 10, 2018 at 9:28pm PST

And I miss my hair 😐🙄 A post shared by Priyank Sharma (@priyanksharmaaa) on Jan 3, 2018 at 9:27am PST

Karan Wahi 1.5 million

The eternal chocolate boy of Indian TV never ceases to charm us. Karan makes us drool time and again as he shows off his sexy stubble and six packs. He looks extremely desirable and has a huge fan following among girls. The actor’s candid pictures with his friends are also too good to be missed.

Wishful thinking …..😝😜😜😜🤪😉😉 A post shared by Karan Wahi (@imkaranwahi) on Dec 30, 2017 at 7:42pm PST

Aly Goni 1.3 million

Muscular, he is popular – these lines perfectly suit Aly Goni. He loves his gangster look and is a gym freak. He is also the perfect brother for his friends like Karan Patel, Arjit Taneja, Vikas Gupta and others. Aly loves to showcase his fashionable looks. He is also a photographer so we can see lovely pictures of his co-stars clicked by him. However, what we love are his pictures with friends, the bison back brigade.

Fam ❤️ A post shared by 𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓐𝓵𝔂 𝓖𝓸𝓷𝓲 (@alygoni) on Dec 13, 2017 at 10:01pm PST

Nakuul Mehta – Ravi Dubey – Vivek Dahiya: 1.2 million

All these actors are at the 1.2 million mark. There are quite a few similarities between them. Ravi and Nakuul are good-looking men who have a way with words. They are also devoted husbands and romantics too. Nakuul is a rage after Ishqbaaaz and one of the most popular celebs on Twitter. Women are crushing left, right and centre on his Shivaay Singh Oberoi character. Vivek Dahiya also has 1.2 million followers courtesy his incredibly funny posts and hot pictures. And people adore his snaps with wifey, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya.

Karan Tacker – 1 million

He has one of the best physiques in the business. With his smart, intelligent and sophisticated personality, Karan’s appeal is universal. He has been away from daily soaps for a while now.

We are sure the millionaire club will get bigger in the coming days. There are quite a few waiting to join the group. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more scoop and updates…