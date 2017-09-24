Karan Wahi to romance Urvashi Rautela in Hate Story 4

After a disastrous debut in Daawat e Ishq, TV’ss popular actor Karan Wahi is all set to try his luck in Bollywood again in. He has been signed in as the Hero in ‘Hate Story -4 ‘ opposite Urvashi Rautela. Karan Wahi and Urvashi have started to shoot for the film in London and an official announcement is on the card. So after Surveeen Chawla , Jai Bhanushali and Karan Singh Grover, Karan is the new TV actor to join the franchise.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T series and directed by Vishal Pandya. The film will also star famous Punjabi actress Ihana Dhillon. This time the erotic content of the film has been toned down as it’s been touted to be based on real incidents. Earlier Gurmeet Chadhary was considered as the Hero for the film but since Gurmeet got busy with J P Dutta’s Paltan, he had let it go. Also, names like Sooraj Pancholi were doing the rounds, but now it seems Karan Wahi has finally bagged it.

Ihana plays an intense character and Karan Wahi plays the man in question between these two leading ladies. Hate Story is a series of Erotic thrillers and till now three installments of this has been made. All three films were hits and starred mostly TV stars and newcomers.