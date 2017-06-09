Karan Wahi’s girlfriend, Jinita Sheth, shares an adorable post on Instagram for his birthday

Karan Wahi is celebrating his birthday today, away from home, but is still around friends from the industry. The actor is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 in Spain. The birthday boy is partying with his KKK8 buddies Rithvik Dhanjani, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta in the country while shooting for the stunt-based reality show. Karan’s girlfriend, Jinita Sheth, put up the cutest Instagram post wishing the birthday boy tons of love and luck on his day. She put up a selfie of the two and captioned it,” My Strength Let’s work now. We can fall in love later. #BirthdayBrat #FewHoursToGo | Haveeeeee fuunnnnn monkeyyyyy @imkaranwahi – Happy Birthday babe”.

Awww that’s damn cute, we must say! The two have been dating for some time and often post pictures with each other on social media. A lot of celebrities have also been posting messages for the birthday boy. Jennifer Winget, Asha Negi, Rajsingh Arora and lot of other celebs wished the actor a happy birthday. Oh well, from the cute chocolate boy in Remix to the handsome hunk he is right now, Karan has definitely grown into one desirable man. We can’t wait to see him pull off all the stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. (ALSO READ: How does Karan Wahi feel when men hit on him?)

Coming back to Jinita’s birthday wish for him, check out her post right here.

Cute, isn’t it? Here are some of their sweet moments on social media.

Who’s the naughty one ? #BirthdayMadness #BirthdayBrat @imkaranwahi #OneFromGoa #TakeMeBack🙋🏻🙋🏻👧🏻 😜👻 #10daysToGo monkey😈 A post shared by J E N (@jinitasheth) on May 31, 2017 at 7:04am PDT

Adios Jack🦋I say… JUST GO HAVE FUN! #NothingElseMatters 🎈#WeBeCountingStars 💑 🕊Mi vida. Mi hombre🕊 A post shared by J E N (@jinitasheth) on May 18, 2017 at 2:20pm PDT

When u dont have pictures in ur phone of the bday girl , but ur besides her in everyones pictures n videos , makes it a happy birthday indeed … @jinitasheth #beinthemoment #happybirthday #jinita A post shared by Karan Wahi (@imkaranwahi) on Apr 22, 2017 at 4:46am PDT

