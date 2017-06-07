Karanvir Bohra, Divyanka Tripathi, Mouni Roy, Karan Patel wish the queen of television Ekta Kapoor on her birthday

One of the most popular and successful producers on television, Ekta Kapoor, celebrates her birthday today. Naturally, there is going to be a huge birthday bash that will be attended by the who’s who of television and Bollywood. But before that, a lot of actors have posted sweet messages and pictures on Instagram, wishing Ekta a very happy birthday. Karanvir Bohra, Anita Hassanandani, Divyanka Tripathi, Mouni Roy, Shabir Ahluwalia, Adaa Khan and a lot of other celebs have posted selfies with Ekta with a cute caption. We are sure that the birthday girl is indeed going to have one hell of a birthday.
Karanvir wrote, “Happiest to the Happiest. Om namo shivaya to you on your birtday @ektaravikapoor Be blessed and spread your love.” while Divyanka wrote, “Only once in a while God creates #WonderWomen like you! Heartfelt wishes for love and happiness on your day! #HappyBirthday @ektaravikapoor”. We can’t wait to see the birthday bash pictures of the producer. From the longest daily shows on television to bold and unique stories on the digital platform, Ekta has transformed through the years and how! With every new show that she produces, she leaves us awestruck. On that note, check out these posts by TV celebs for the birthday girl. (ALSO READ: Ekta Kapoor birthday special: Times when the TV czarina proved she was a risk-taker)
Happy birthday my love! #BestieForLIFE! Ekttttuuuuuuuu I love you! 😘❤😍
