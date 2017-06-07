Karanvir Bohra, Divyanka Tripathi, Mouni Roy, Karan Patel wish the queen of television Ekta Kapoor on her birthday

One of the most popular and successful producers on television, Ekta Kapoor, celebrates her birthday today. Naturally, there is going to be a huge birthday bash that will be attended by the who’s who of television and Bollywood. But before that, a lot of actors have posted sweet messages and pictures on Instagram, wishing Ekta a very happy birthday. Karanvir Bohra, Anita Hassanandani, Divyanka Tripathi, Mouni Roy, Shabir Ahluwalia, Adaa Khan and a lot of other celebs have posted selfies with Ekta with a cute caption. We are sure that the birthday girl is indeed going to have one hell of a birthday.

Karanvir wrote, “Happiest to the Happiest. Om namo shivaya to you on your birtday @ektaravikapoor Be blessed and spread your love.” while Divyanka wrote, “Only once in a while God creates #WonderWomen like you! Heartfelt wishes for love and happiness on your day! #HappyBirthday @ektaravikapoor”. We can’t wait to see the birthday bash pictures of the producer. From the longest daily shows on television to bold and unique stories on the digital platform, Ekta has transformed through the years and how! With every new show that she produces, she leaves us awestruck. On that note, check out these posts by TV celebs for the birthday girl. (ALSO READ: Ekta Kapoor birthday special: Times when the TV czarina proved she was a risk-taker)

Happiest to the Happiest. Om namo shivaya 🙏 to you on your birtday @ektaravikapoor Be blessed and spread your love. A post shared by करणवीर बोहरा (@karanvirbohra) on Jun 6, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT

Happy birthday my love! #BestieForLIFE! Ekttttuuuuuuuu I love you! 😘❤😍 A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Jun 6, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

Only once in a while God creates #WonderWomen like you! Heartfelt wishes for love and happiness on your day! 🤗#HappyBirthday @ektaravikapoor A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Jun 6, 2017 at 1:43pm PDT

🦋To the woman with magic & stardust ✨💫 happy birthday @ektaravikapoor ❤️ May you always be enchanted with unrealism & the weave of an unparalleled imagination! Love you much always 😙🦋 A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jun 6, 2017 at 8:41pm PDT

Happiest birthday to my gorgeous @ektaravikapoor a true inspiration and a huge example for women empowerment!! So proud to be associated with u ur project! May god almighty always bless u with success n happiness ❤️ 😘😘 A post shared by adaa (@adaakhann) on Jun 6, 2017 at 8:52pm PDT

#happybirthday @ektaravikapoor have a blockbuster year ! wishing only the best for you ❤️❤️ A post shared by Shabir Ahluwalia (@shabirahluwalia) on Jun 7, 2017 at 2:33am PDT

