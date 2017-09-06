Karanvir Bohra’s twins flaunt desi fashion on the sandy shores of Mexico – view pics

Karanvir Bohra’s twin daughters are one of our favourites to stalk on Instagram. These two star kids are so adorable they can cheer you up by just staring at you. The two are currently holidaying in Mexico while attending a wedding. Karanvir posted a family picture where Miko and Nonu were seen wearing kiddie lehengas. Oh how beautiful these two look in those pink lehengas. Karanvir posted a picture on Instagram of the two parents dancing with the babies and captioned it, “My babies, this is how life is going to be with @bombaysunshine and me. Full of entertainment, excitement, travel and abundance of love. We promise you the best life ever. God bless u 2 angel’s @twinbabydiaries #omnamahshivaya #mexico #weddingdiaries #minky2017”.

Karanvir and his wife, Teejay Sidhu always keep the fans updated on what the twins are doing. Their Instagram is flooded with pictures of the babies. In fact, they have made a separate account of the babies called Twin Baby Diaries which has around 142K followers already. The pictures of Bella and Vienna sporting a pink lehenga will definitely make your day. That’s what we call midweek happiness. Check out these pictures of Bella and Vienna’s desi vacation in Mexico right here. (ALSO READ: Taimur Ali Khan and AbRam’s cuteness quotient has tough competition from Karanvir Bohra’s twins)

Aren’t they the cutest? Tell us what you think in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.