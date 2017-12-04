Kareena Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Kajol reach Shashi Kapoor’s residence to pay their condolences – view pics

Another soul departed from the mortal world. Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor passed away, at the age of 79, today after a period of hospitalisation. The actor was loved by the film industry and of course, will be remembered by the fans for his commendable share to the cinematic world. His line Mere Paas Maa Hai will remain etched on the hearts of movie lovers for centuries to come. Shashi Kapoor’s nephew and actor Randhir Kapoor too confirmed the news.

“Shashi Kapoor expired at 5.20 p.m. on December 4 at Kokilaben Hospital, here,” Dr Ram Narain, Executive Director of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, told IANS in a message.

Condolences and tributes poured in for veteran actor-filmmaker. Many rushed to Shashi Kumar's residence to pay their condolences as the last rites begin to take place. Earlier, we shared with you pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Rani Mukerji visiting his residence. We have now pictures of Kareena Kapoor paying a visit to her great-uncle's place. Her husband Saif Ali Khan accompanied her today.

Also, visiting were the Bachchans. Amitabh Bachchan was contemporary to Shashi Kapoor. They have worked in many many films together including Deewar. Accompanying Amitabh were Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Kajol was also spotted visiting his residence.

Aadar Jain and Armaan Jain were also spotted.