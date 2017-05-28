Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s baby Taimur pays a visit to aunt Karisma Kapoor – view pic

Since the time he was born baby Taimur has been the darling of media and fans alike. Mere a glimpse of his is enough to send them in a state of frenzy and since his birth the case has been the same. Just last week he was spotted visiting his grandmother, Babita’s house along with mother Kareena, aunt Karisma, cousins Samaira and Kiaan and grand father Randhir Kapoor. And now he’s spotted again, this time outside aunt Karisma Kapoor’s house looking all majestically adorable. He is spotted wearing a t-shirt and orange shorts in the arms of his nanny, minding his own business.

One thing that strikes most in Taimur is his focused gaze. When the first pics of his were out the similar trait was noticed then and same he carries six months later as well. Also read: Taimur Ali Khan chills with the Kapoor babes, Kareena and Karisma this weekend – view pics

Kareena Kapoor will be seen next in Veere Di Wedding. Ekta Kapoor only recently announced that the film is happening for real with a post. But there has been further delay. The film was supposed to go on the floors in May but will only start rolling from August. Rhea Kapoor had confirmed the development to India Today saying, “Yes, it’s going to go on the floors in August and we would be shooting a little bit of it in May though, minimally, but Sonam is going to finish Padman and Dutt first. And of course Kareena, she has not really gone away. She just had a human being and now it’s going to be her time to get back to work and I am so excited. So August seems like the ideal time and we will finish it in one shot. It’s a 55-day film and it’s going to be great.”