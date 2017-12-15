Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Karan Johar and Malaika Arora make merry at Seema Khan’s Christmas bash – view HQ pics

Christmas is drawing close. It’s our favourite time of the year because for once, Mumbai feels some semblance of winter in the form of chilly winds. But more than that it’s the festive mood that Bollywood gets into during this time. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar have already started celebrating the festival. They were recently spotted at Seema Khan’s Christmas soiree looking really upbeat. We also like the way they have styled themselves. Guess there was a dress code in place. All of them were in shades of black and white.

Karisma paired a black one shoulder top with black polka dotted white skirt and looked beautiful. It’s amazing how gracefully Karisma has aged. Often, in a haste to sigh over Kareena, we forget to pay enough compliments to this diva of the 90s, whose every outing will make you own her style. In fact, we feel she is the most sorted dresser ever. The way she styles her pieces, you can easily do it. But we do have a slight grouse here. Perhaps a red shade of lipstick would have been classier instead of gaudy pink. As for Kareena, she opted for an off-white long shrug coupled with separates of similar colour. We just love this look! It’s so hassle-free. Any one of us can opt for a long shrug and pair it likewise. Such fashion goals these Kapoor sisters give us! Malaika wore a velvet dress with sequined jacket. But more than the dress, we are digging her classy makeup.

Check out the pictures right here…

Kareena Kapoor will soon be seen on the big screen in Veere Di Wedding. The film’s shooting is almost over and we can’t wait to see this yummy mummy back in films. She has been working tirelessly to lose the pregnancy weight by religiously going to the gym. Within a few days, she has managed to wow us with her transformation.