Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan lead the best-dressed category with their simple-yet-elegant attires

As this week celebs were seen letting their hair down and celebrating New Year, they opted for simple and comfortable attires. During the chilly weather, there is a wider range of winter wear to explore for casual outings. One can surely take style cues from our Bollywood actress on how to use the power of layering this season. This week we saw a lovely blend of best-dressed attires. While Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut were seen rocking the airport look, Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s party dress turned up the heat. On the other hand, we had Suhana Khan who rocked the desi look while Malaika Arora dished out style cues on how to dress up for a casual evening. Let’s take a look at the best-dressed celebs this week…

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actress was seen jetting off to Switzerland earlier for New Year celebrations and is still enjoying her vacation there. Bebo’s New Year’s eve dress went viral in no time as she was seen donning a black sheer number with a thigh high slit. Keeping her makeup to the minimum and hair swept on one side, Kareena turned up the heat in this shiny number.

Alia Bhatt

The actress was seen ringing in her New Year in Bali with her girl gang. Post that Alia rushed back to the city to head on a recce to Israel for Brahmastra. Post the recce with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji, Alia headed back to the bay and was seen donning this attire for the airport. The white shirt tucked in the black jeans with a denim jacket over was the perfect pick for the airport. She added on a pair of boots which elevated the look further.

Suhana Khan

The star kid gave us a treat this week with her back-to-back desi attires. Suhana was spotted attending a wedding this week and her stunning lehengas for each occasion left us wanting for more. This particular lehenga by Monisha Jaising made it difficult for us to take our eyes off her. The heavy embroidery on the blouse with the vertical embroidery on the lehenga blends perfectly.



Malaika Arora

As the actress stepped out for a casual dinner around the city she left us floored with her styling during it. Malaika opted or a simple silver metallic skirt and tucked her black tank top in. She even paired her look with matching heels and added on a blue sling to complete the look.

Kangana Ranaut

The actress slays her airport look as always and we can't stop gushing about it. Kangana opted for a body-hugging lavender dress Dior and added on a black knot belt. She rocked the coat slagging look as she was seen in a cream coat by Prada with a matching handbag.

Which celeb’s attire has impressed you the most? Comment below and let us know…