Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor look all set to ring in Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday eve – view pics!

The entire Kapoor khandaan is now at the Pataudi Palace in Haryana. They will be celebrating Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday tomorrow in a grand manner. Karisma and Kareena Kapoor Khan along with mom Babita reached there a day before to oversee all the preparations for the grand party. The whole palace has been decked in fairy lights. Today, Karisma shared a snap where Bebo and she can be seen posing against a Christmas tree. With the glittering balls, star and festoons, the tree is all light up. Karisma is wearing a green top with matching eye makeup. While Bebo has wine red lips, Lolo has worn bright pink. (Also Read: Revealed: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan first birthday celebrations begin at Pataudi House; View Pics)

Tomorrow, friends of Taimur like AbRam Khan, Laksshya Kapoor, Yash and Roohi Johar and others will be flying down to Pataudi for the bash. It is going to be a starry affair. Dressed in the best of designer wear and blessed with infinite cuteness, Taimur is the most followed star kid on the block. His parents are okay with the idea that he is going to grow up in the spotlight. However, what we love is how cutely Taimur looks into the cameras when he is photographed. (Also Read: Unlike Taimur, you will never get to see Rani Mukerji’s baby Adira playing muse to the paparazzi)

#sisterlove👭#nowandforever❤️💚#girlpower #christmasfeels#birthdayeve#pataudidiaries A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 19, 2017 at 9:09am PST

#family💚#bondingtime#chillyevenings #pataudidiaries A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 19, 2017 at 9:06am PST

The two sisters also posed with a tiger trophy that looks pretty old. They are enjoy the family bonding that is happening right now. We are guessing that their uncle Karan Kapoor has also gone for the celebrations. We are just so excited being huge fans of the adorable munchkin, Taimur. The month of December is going to be a great one as Kareena and Saif will be travelling to London and Switzerland for the New Year’s. It is one vacay after another for the mini nawab. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…