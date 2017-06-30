Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mira Rajput twin in black at the gym – View HQ pics

We need more gym motivation from Bollywood celebs and looks like they are completely game to give us some! Clearly, Kareena Kapoor Khan has become our very favourite gym bae as she sweats it out with her bestie. However, while Bebo and Amrita are doing a fine job of staying fit, even Mira Rajput has joined in their brigade of hot mommies. In fact, she has also become a regular at the gym. The benefit we’re getting from their gym rendezvous is fashion cues! We get to see the ladies don their sexiest sweatpants while working out. What’s cooler is that they manage to twin at the gym, wearing similar colours and styles. If you notice, today, at the gym, both Kareena and Mira twinned in black. They’re both wearing black tees and it looks damn rad!

By now it has become quite clear that celebs are keeping a track of what to wear next when going to the gym. So, evidently, Bebo has maintained a gym wardrobe with simple but chic outfits. You must know though, that this is not the first time that Mira has donned this ensemble. We remember that once, when she had hit the gym with hubby Shahid, she had worn the same outfit. However, the fact that both the ladies have worn a black tee and pants of the same ‘blue’ family, is something that caught our fancy. Check it out below.

ALSO READ – When Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora Khan were twinning only to give us BFF goals – view pic

We like the fact that B-town beauties are presenting a refreshing take on gym fashion although we would like them to change their picks once in a while. While Kareena is doing a fab runway for gym fashion, we are sort of tired of the full sleeves and leggings. Yes, she does a good job of pairing them up so well but it wouldn’t harm her to wear something different. Like when she donned those sexy ganjis, they sure looked fab. Time to change that a bit! Mira, on the other hand, should also go and shop for better gym clothes. We like what she has been wearing so far but it’s time to press the refresh button on your closet and bring in new looks!

Stay tuned to this space for hot scoops and latest updates…