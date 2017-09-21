Taimur picks flowers for mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan as she celebrates her birthday today – view pic

It definitely can’t get any cuter than this! I mean, just look at him! While Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates her 37th birthday today. We stumbled upon this ridiculously adorable picture of baby Taimur Ali Khan plucking flowers for mommy Kareena. Of course, we aren’t trying to say that this snap was clicked today for it looks as if it’s one of the many pictures clicked during Taimur’s first international vacay to Switzerland. But given that it has Taimur plucking flowers, we can’t help but relate it to Bebo’s birthday – Like you know how they say – a flower for a flower aka Bebo! As cheesy as it gets but that’s exactly how I girl-crush on Bebo, every single time. Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan clarifies her son Taimur is NOT in Veere Di Wedding because of this reason – watch video

And mind you, Taimur and I are not the only two who are pouring love for birthday girl Kareena Kapoor Khan right now. The internet is equally obsessed with Bebo and cannot stop sending in birthday wishes for the Diva. Where some are tagging as their ‘all time favourite’, many are also loving the fact how beautifully Kareena has transformed from being a perfect daughter to a perfect wife to now being one of the most gorgeous mothers. Well, we can’t agree more on everything that people have to say about Kareena. How about you?

Here, check out a few tweets below:

Happy birthday to my favourite and the fab #kareenakapoor #lovealways @ JW Marriott https://t.co/YHUENoD5wj — Prathamesh Bandekar (@prathameshb84) September 21, 2017

Happy Birthday #KareenaKapoor Gorgeousness has a name in Bollywood and that is Kareena Kapoor. pic.twitter.com/bzKWD0aLv8 — Agam Anand (@AgamAnEntity) September 21, 2017

A very happy Birthday to the gorgeous ,the beautiful ,the sexiest heroine of Bollywood .My fav Bebolots of love 😍 #HappyBirthdayKareena — Parthik Chaudhary (@Parthik1111) September 21, 2017

Kabhi Bebo Kabhie Poo,

Anyway We You Too! #HappyBirthdayKareena pic.twitter.com/abHj5Q1PE5 — Dmitry Byrnes (@DmitryByrnes) September 21, 2017

Interestingly, just yesterday even Taimur turned 9 months so we won’t be surprised if the Kapoor Khaandaan throws a combined birthday bash tonight with the little one stealing all the thunder from his mommy dearest. Like c’mon, by now you very well know how if there’s anyone who can give a tough to Kareena then it has to be her Jr Nawab, Taimur. Nevertheless, let’s see what more surprises are in store for the birthday girl. Until then, keep watching this space for more updates!