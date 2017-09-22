[Inside Pics] Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday bash was one night to remember… but without Taimur Ali Khan

Birthday girl Kareena Kapoor Khan certainly had a rocking 37th! One look at the above picture and you will know what we are trying to say. While she started her day with her routine workout session at the gym. She ensured to end it by partying hard with her favourite bunch of people by which we mean – hubby Saif Ali Khan, sister Karisma Kapoor and her BFFs – Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar among others. Oh what a helluva night it must have been! In fact, we believe they had a black-and white themed birthday bash for if you notice, everyone has their monochrome shade on as their OOTN (Outfit Of The Night).

It was almost a full house for the gorgeous Bebo, except for baby Taimur Ali Khan who we believe was sound asleep when his gorgeous mommy was busy having a blast with her birthday shenanigans. That way, this could also be the reason why Bebo took Taimur to meet granny Babita right before the party. Remember those cutesy pics we brought to you yesterday? We must say Kareena managed her birthday pretty well by not only partying hard in the night but by also hitting the gym, meeting her mum and spending quality time with her boss baby, Taimur.

Here, check out ALL the inside pics from Kareena’s birthday bash below:

Birthday girl!!!!! #kareenakapoor A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Sep 21, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

My baby girl A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Sep 21, 2017 at 11:36am PDT

It’s my best friends birthday hahaha stating the obvious A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Sep 21, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

With the two gorgeous girls @natasha.poonawalla and #kareenakapoorkhan #ThePosers #love A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Sep 21, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) on Sep 21, 2017 at 4:12pm PDT

A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) on Sep 21, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

We love how Karan Johar captioned his pic with Kareena and Arjun Kapoor saying, “I am the ‘&’ in the Ki & Ka”…

Ki and Ka! And I am the And!!!! A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Sep 21, 2017 at 11:51am PDT

Let’s not forget how the internet too celebrated Kareena’s birthday with much love yesterday. Where fans couldn’t stop sharing some of the most beautiful collages of the birthday girl. Bollywood celebs were equally excited; so much that they lovingly made Bebo walk the memory lane by sharing some of the most precious throwback moments, one pic at a time.

All in all, now that’s the amount of love everyone has for Kareena and well, we can’t agree much! Love you, Bebo! Once again, wish you a very happy birthday!