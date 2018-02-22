Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Malaika Arora’s favourite trouser can be yours – here’s how

All B-town divas have something unique about them which leaves their fans wanting for more. However, there is one particular thing which is common between all of them and it’s their impeccable styling. We often see celebs donning similar attires and totally love how all of them have their own take on it. Recently Deepika Padukone was spotted in Hyderabad where she was speaking at the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) 2018. Her chic attire for the do caught our attention. The palazzo pants with stripes on the side and a button closure is something you would want in your wardrobe too. On the very same day, we spotted Malaika Arora in a similar pair of pants at the airport. While DP opted for formal grey trousers and paired it with a white shirt, Malaika was seen in a black pair of pants with a tucked in matching tank top to go with it. Also Read: Let Deepika Padukone teach you how to deal with your injury like a boss – view HQ pics

If you are wondering if this is regarding a fashion face-off between the two, let us tell you that is not the case.The pyjama style trousers with side stripes from Zara seems to be the current favourite with everyone. Earlier, we even saw Kareena Kapoor Khan sport them as she was heading out of the country to ring in the new year. Check out the pictures below:

If you want this pair of trousers, too, you are in for a surprise. While the trousers are not available in Zara India as of now, you can buy them from the Zara USA website for just 99.99 USD, which converts to Rs 6500 only. Not a bad investment considering how hot it is right now. Pick your favourite colour and team it up the way you like.

Anyway, what are your thoughts on this look and would you want to make it yours? Tell us in the comments section below and do stay tuned to us for more fashion updates.