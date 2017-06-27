Kareena Kapoor Khan engages in some cutesy PDA with her bestie Amrita outside the gym – view HQ pics

Why care about the rains when you have your bestie accompanying you to the gym? I mean, one look at the above picture and you will exactly know what we are trying to say. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora seem to be making their gym affair look so damn adorable that forget fitness motivation, we are now longing for a gym partner like these two. No seriously! Just look at them! While Amrita keeps sharing videos of her and Bebo sweating it out in the gym. Bebo decided to add on to some more BFF love today by planting a peck on Amrita’s cheek and boy, did they just give us our cute for the day? The papz were equally surprised when Kareena stopped by to strike this cutesy pose with Amrita. Guess, she was in a very cheerful mood. Or wait, when is she not? Also read: Gloomy weather won’t stop Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora Ladak from sweating it out at the gym -Watch videos

It’s a field day for the paparazzi every time Kareena steps out in public. It’s like Kareena loves attention as much as the photographers enjoy clicking her. Of course, that’s a different thing that most of the times you will only find her pouting with looks to kill. Here, check out Kareena and Amrita’s PDA below:

Reminds us of one of the old interviews where Amruta had gushed about Bebo saying, “I admire Bebo for her loyalty and the unconditional love she has for her near and dear ones. She hasn’t changed one bit since the time I’ve known her. I love the way she handles herself even after being who she is. She just isn’t affected by all the craziness that surrounds her. Ask her if they ever fight and Amruta quips, “We have regular petty arguments which invariably get sorted out in two minutes. They’re so insignificant… In fact we laugh about them, too”

On that note, kudos to Bebo-Amu’s friendship!