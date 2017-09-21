Kareena Kapoor Khan gets Sunday feels on her birthday and no, we are not complaining – view HQ pics

Now that’s Kareena Kapoor Khan for you – if she wishes, she can even make a weekday look like a weekend. One look at the above picture and you will know what we are trying to say. Despite being her birthday today, Bebo decided to hit the gym but mind you; she ensured she doesn’t make her outing look any boring as she wore a tee that says, “Aloha Sunday”. Such a cutie! How we love the way she’s owning her day with all the birthday feels. In fact, we also admire the fact that just because it’s her birthday she didn’t choose to cheat but in stead, gifted herself another day towards getting fitter and healthier. Now if this doesn’t make you root for this gorgeous woman then I dunno what will. Also read: Taimur picks flowers for mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan as she celebrates her birthday today – view pic

While we’re sure Kareena is going to bring in her birthday night with much love with her close ones. An insider in interaction with Hindustan Times revealed her birthday plans saying, “It’s a special day. So there was no way that Kareena wouldn’t have come back to the city. She is in town for a couple of days to ring in her birthday with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur (Ali Khan), her mother Babita and sister Karisma Kapoor, besides a few of her close friends. She will be in the city for a day or two before flying back to Delhi to resume the shoot again. She will have a closed-door celebration because she wants some time off with the people who are close to her. That’s why not many are aware that she will have a private birthday bash.”

Here, check out Kareena’s pics below:

Well, don’t know about you but I am literally girl-crushing on this woman, one pic at a time! Can’t even tell you how desperately am I waiting to see her make her much awaited comeback with Veere Di Wedding on the silver screen! How about you?