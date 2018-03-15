Kareena Kapoor Khan has a penchant for green colour and these pictures are proof

Does Kareena Kapoor Khan have a penchant for colour green? Well, the actress is seen flaunting her love for the same at least. And we aren’t talking about an occasion or two. There have been many instances in the past when the actress has opted for this shade for her fashion outings. Be it in her bikini or something traditional, Kareena has that shade in her wardrobe. Now one might argue that even black is a common colour in everyone’s wardrobe, but that doesn’t make it everyone’s favourite colour. And we won’t even deny the same. But black is a very basic colour. A colour that you can never go wrong with and something that’s very essential in your wardrobe. So having black is common. But having so much of an unusual colour like green is only possible when the person wearing it is fond of it, like Kareena Kapoor Khan. Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan flirts with the paparazzi; while baby Taimur is fast asleep – view HQ pics

Kareena’s recent appearance outside her gym last afternoon, compelled us to make this observation and wonder if she’s obsessed with this neon green shade. Be it in her Tashan’s bikini or gym wear, Kareena has it everywhere. Green as a colour is not so easy to be anyone’s favourite, but Bebo is different, right? She’s unique, has her own opinion. So this coming from her is expected and not bizarre at all. And we aren’t exaggerating when we say the colour is close to her heart. We can prove it in pictures and probably then you will agree with us. Hereare some of the occasions when Bebo has flaunted her love for the same and made us go green with envy… Also Read: 3 things Kareena Kapoor Khan will never forget to take to the gym

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a stunner who believes in making trends than following it. So what if others don’t love or even like the colour? She’s here to proving how stunning it can look if done right.