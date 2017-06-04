Say what? Kareena Kapoor Khan has already lost 16 kilos and is targeting for 19!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is spotted a lot outside her gym and yoga classes these days. The gorgeous actress has always been a fitness enthusiast and we knew that she would never compromise on her health or weight. After giving birth to her beautiful son, Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena has been hell-bent on shedding those extra kilos that she put on during her pregnancy. From trying her hand at kick-boxing, taking yoga classes, to opting for solid core workout, the actress is leaving no stone unturned in getting back into shape.

If a recent Bombay Times report is to be believed then, she has already lost 16 kilos in the last three months. The actress hit the gym almost 12 weeks after her delivery last December and has since been following a strict diet and been religiously working out. The report further says that the ‘Udta Punjab’ actress had gained nearly 18 kilos during her pregnancy and she is targeting to shed 19 kilos before she begins shooting for her next film – Veere Di Wedding.

Here are some recent pictures of Bebo which prove she is almost there….

If all this wasn’t inspiring enough, here are some videos of Bebo sweating out at the gym –

Meanwhile, Veere Di Wedding producer Rhea Kapoor recently told India Today that the film will go on floors in August. “Yes, it’s going to go on the floors in August and we would be shooting a little bit of it in May though, minimally, but Sonam is going to finish Padman and Dutt first. And of course Kareena, she has not really gone away. She just had a human being and now it’s going to be her time to get back to work and I am so excited. So August seems like the ideal time and we will finish it in one shot. It’s a 55-day film and it’s going to be great,” she said.