Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Manushi Chillar are dressed to kill at Filmfare Style and Glamour Awards 2017 – view pics

Bollywood can use as many excuses in the world to cut a dash and party hard. Well, the B-Town got another reason to dress up as Filmfare Style and Glamour awards called dibs on the night. The name of the event is enough to deduce that our favourite Bollywood stars will leave no stone unturned to look their best tonight and represent their favourite designers. Celebs rounded up on the event’s red carpet in their best outfits. Men were looking dapper and women resembled angels for the night. We got our hands on a few pictures of some of the attendees like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Manushi Chillar, Shahid Kapoor, Harshvardhan Rane, Hrithik Roshan, et al. So, here are those stylish and glamorous pictures, for which you can thank us later.

The newest sensation in B-Town is Manushi Chillar. The petite lady won the Miss World 2017 and made India proud. So of course, we are going to talk about her the first. She looked elegant and classy and boy, you’d have a tough time taking your eyes off her beautiful tiara. She certainly was the envy of many women at the event.

Then, leading the men is Hrithik Roshan with utterly dapper looks. He will make your heart skip a beat with his handsome suit and the new hairstyle. If you are done crushing on his hotness, don’t forget to notice how the bowtie makes him look so damn cute!

Then we have the Begum herself. Kareena Kapoor Khan is a delight every time she steps on the red carpet. She hates to answer who is she wearing but damn right she loves to wear the best. She looked elegant, classy and angelic in a white down with a flowery trail. The embroidery was intricate on her dress.

If we sat down to gush about each and every single celeb at the event, we’d be here all night. So, let us go for a lightning round as we bring you pics of your favourites back to back.

Deepika Padukone – red hot

Jacqueline Fernandez – an otherwise simple white gown made fabulous with that extra layer



Sonakshi Sinha and Kriti Sanon – We need a third Charlie’s Angel here ASAP

Alia Bhatt – Floral much?

Esha Gupta – Reason for global warming

Shahid Kapoor, Prateik Babbar and Varun Dhawan – Cool and awkward dudes!

Katrina Kaif – hot or not?

So, that was certainly the oomph and glamour we needed to start our weekend on a good note. We sure can take some style inspiration from these celebs for the next party we attend. BTW, do not forget to tell us who you think looked the best in the comments below. Stay tuned with BollywooodLife for updates.