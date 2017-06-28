[Photos] Run for cover or else Kareena Kapoor Khan will BOMB you with her red hot style!

If there’s anyone who can instantly win over our hearts, then it has to be Kareena Kapoor Khan! I mean, no seriously! We can’t even count the number of times we’ve fallen for Kareena by going weak in the knees. Here, check out her latest outing and you will exactly know what we are trying to say. Wearing a red hot halter gown with a dangerously sexy back, Kareena stepped out looking like a sex bomb at Manish Malhotra’s party last night. While we dunno why was this party hosted but Bebo indeed stole everyone’s thunder, the minute she stepped out of her car boasting her oomph with bestie Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora in company.

Going by Kareena’s recent appearances, one thing’s for sure that she’s certainly got obsessed with backless outfits. If you remember, even during Karan Johar’s birthday bash, she picked a black backless jumpsuit or say for that matter way before in December last year, she had worn a orange halter neck, again with her bare back on display. Guess, after acing the maternity style, Kareena is ready to slay it by letting her back do all the talking. We love how beautifully the red lace is running down her back.

Interestingly, Katrina Kaif too joined Kareena for this party last night. This is perhaps the first time Kareena and Katrina have come face to face post the latter’s split with Ranbir Kapoor. But of course, their equation has not changed just because Katrina is no longer with Ranbir for even Kareena had once clarified saying, “Not at all. Why should it change. I am my own person and I take my own decision.” However, we so can’t wait to know how did Katrina and Kareena actually bond at the party last night. Your thoughts?