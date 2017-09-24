[PICS] Kareena-Karisma spell black magic, Mira goes solo, Varun-Jacqueline promote Judwaa 2 – Here’s what celebs did at Ambani’s dinner bash

On Saturday, business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani threw a grand party for Natalia Vodianova, model and founder of the Naked Heart Foundation, at Antilia and B.Town celebs showed up at their house in huge numbers. Here is a detailed report of who wore what at the bash and what all happened inside the house.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo wore a Ashish N Soni one-shouldered tuxedo dress at the event. It will be bit of an exaggeration to call her the best dressed celebrity of the night but we loved how she accessorized her all-black dress with a Farah Khan Ali statement brooch instead of opting for earrings or a heavy neck piece. The sleek hair and smoky eyes complimented her look.

Jacqueline Fernandez

After promoting Judwaa 2 at Falguni Pathak’s Dandiya night, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan headed straight to the Ambani party. While Varun managed to change his clothes in the car, Jacqueline showed up in the same outfit. I personally loved how her designer Anushree Reddy gave an edge to an ordinary floral skirt by teaming it with a spaghetti strap blouse. Also, loved the sheer cape. Jackie looked nothing less than a Disney princess. Whereas Varun, who was earlier snapped in a white kurta, channeled his denim love at the Ambani bash.

Happiest Navratri 🌸🌸 currently obsessed with this new App ‘Kirakira’ for adding more sparkle to life!!! @shaanmu thanks for letting me use your floral couch as a prop 🌸 A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Sep 23, 2017 at 11:06pm PDT

Ready for navratri. Going to be playing some dandiyaa with #falguni Pathak . #judwaa2 6 days to go. Styled by @thetyagiakshay wearing @kunalrawaldstress A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Sep 23, 2017 at 7:09am PDT

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor looked stylish in a Manish Malhotra embellished sheer dress. She wore it over a customized, over-sized white shirt, giving it a retro vibe.

Tonight 🤓 styled by @shaleenanathani make up and hair by @shraddha.naik @florianhurelmakeupandhair 💕✨🌈❤️ A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on Sep 23, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

Karishma Kapoor

Lolo kept it simple yet stylish as she chose to twin with Kareena in monochrome. The Saint Laurent one shouldered dress, though common, looked elegant on Karishma. But it was her clutch that did the talking. It was indeed party on her mind, last night.

#abouttonite💥#partymode in @ysl @louboutinworld @milly #funtimes❤️ A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Sep 23, 2017 at 2:18pm PDT

Hrithik Roshan

It was after a long time when we got to spot Mr. Roshan at a public event. The Kaabil actor looked handsome as always in a pair of white pants and a dark-blue blazer. Loved his geeky eye wear, too.

Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor

Sri Devi’s daughters never fail to impress us with their sartorial choices. Jhanvi dazzled in a custom-made Manish Malhotra shimmery off-shoulder mini while Khushi added some color to the night with her sky-blue ensemble.

Malaika Arora Khan

Malaika turned heads at the party in a Manish Malhotra velvet corset LBD. The make up was on point but it was her sheer cape that stole the show. How we wish she would have worn this outfit at the GQ Men’s awards rather than wearing that lace dress. It would have been of more value there as here it looked a bit over the top.

#aboutlastnite …..totally in love😍with this @manishmalhotra05 creation♥️♥️#mua💄 #hair @mehakoberoi 😘@louboutin 👠 A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Sep 23, 2017 at 9:50pm PDT

Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira made a solo entry at the party. She wore a Saaksha & Kinni top over a pair of high-waisted bell-bottoms. The makeup and the hairstyle worked for me but the outfit failed to impress. It somehow made her look like a Ninja warrior.

Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Karan Johar

While Sid and Aditya kept it cool and casual, Arjun and KJo decided to jazz up for the party.

Some inside pictures –

#funparty#lovelyevening❤️ @iiishmagish @nitamambani @karanjohar @manishmalhotra05 #bebo 😇#foreverfriends A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Sep 23, 2017 at 10:28pm PDT

💖💖💖 #speechless A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Sep 23, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

So who, according to you guys, was the best dressed celebrity of the night – Malaika or Kareena ? Whose fashion sense left you disappointed the most ?