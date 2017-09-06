Kareena Kapoor Khan on nepotism: If there’s Ranbir Kapoor, there’s also Ranveer Singh and if there’s Alia Bhatt, there’s also Kangana Ranaut

Kareena Kapoor Khan is not the one who’d mince her words. During a media interaction, ask her about vacation plans with her hubby and she will curtly reply, “Why? Are you coming along?”. And her outspoken nature is one of the many reasons why her fan adore her. In a recent interview with Filmfare, she was asked to comment on the now-decaying nepotism debate that has been going on since Kangana Ranaut made an appearance on Koffee with Karan 5 last year. And boy did she give the debate a piece of her mind.

Kareena hails from a filmy family. Her sister, Karisma Kapoor, is one of the most popular actresses of the 90’s. They are daughters of Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor, two of the top actors from the 60’s and 70’s. And of course Kareena’s grandfather was the legendary actor Raj Kapoor. Now, that we have jogged up your memory on Kareena’s filmy roots, check out what she said while talking about nepotism…

“A lot of things seem out of context. Doesn’t nepotism exist in every possible field? But nobody addresses that. In business families, the son takes over the business. A politician’s son takes over his place. These are not considered nepotism but in the industry it makes for a nice read. Also, not many star-kids have achieved what their parents have. So I don’t understand why people are going on about it. Basically, the industry is a ruthless place. It’s about talent and survival of the fittest. Otherwise, a lot of star kids would’ve been No.1 stars in our country.”

Well, the glam queen was in mood to stop there. She further specifically targeted at nepotism talk in B-Town. She said that it is overrated while citing examples of Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt.

“If there’s Ranbir Kapoor, there’s also Ranveer Singh who’s not from the industry. So honestly, nepotism is overrated. More than in business, more than in politics, in the industry, it’s your hard work and talent that will take you far. That’s exactly the reason why Kangana Ranaut is considered such a great actress. And she’s not from the industry. If there’s Alia Bhatt, there’s also Kangana. It’s not only about star kids.”

