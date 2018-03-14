Kareena Kapoor Khan or Malaika Arora – who rocked the neon green top better? Vote!

It was yet another day for Kareena Kapoor Khan at the gym. The actress wore a neon green T-shirt that read, ‘Nope not today’ with black leggings. She took us back to the time when she wore a neon green bikini in her film, Tashan. We cannot forget that ever, also because she was size zero in the film, something which became extremely popular back then. So the moment we saw her stepping out of her car today afternoon, we were forced to reminisce the good ol’ Tashan days. Co-incidentally, her best friend, Malaika Arora also chose to wear a neon green top and black leggings to her gym today.

So as the drill goes, here we are asking you, dear readers – who wore the neon green top better? Kareena or Malaika? Take our poll and let us know: ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s neon green gym top reminds us of her Tashan bikini

Just recently Kareena was enjoying her vacation in London. Bebo was chilling with her buddies including film maker Karan Johar and socialite Natasha Poonawala. After enjoying a brief holiday in Rajasthan with Saif Ali Khan and little Taimur, Bebo took off to London – the city that she loves.

On the work front, Kareena is all set to be back on the big screen with Veere Di Wedding, which also stars Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker. The film is produced by Sonam’s siter Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 1.

