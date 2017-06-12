[Photos] Kareena pulls off a new gym fashion but her hair just doesn’t allow her to pose or pout

Everyday we get to see pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan hitting the gym – sometimes solo, sometimes with her bff Amrita Arora or the best being when she steps out with her hubby Saif Ali Khan because you know, #couplegoals! In a way, it’s good that at least through these regular gym spotting, we get to see Bebo’s stunning transformation that only seems to be getting better and better with every passing day. But today had an all new story to tell as the yummy mummy decided to ditch her usual sleeveless gym wear by picking on a really fashionable monochrome outfit. One look at the above picture and you will know what we are trying to say. Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor are sweating it out in the gym even on a weekend.. now that’s some dedication – view HQ pics

It’s not like Kareena has pulled off something extraordinary by wearing this black and white jacket but the fact she’s finally moved over her usual sleeveless-tee-with-tracks combo is such a welcoming change to her workout wardrobe. If you have been following Kareena’s gym diaries, you would realise how she only picks on plain t-shirts/ captioned tees/black ganjis by pairing it with her patent black track pants. Like for example this one below…

Or this one…

But guess Kareena’s now decided to flaunt newer ways to dress up to the gym and boy, how impressive does she look? Not bad, Kareena! Here, check out all the pictures below:

Kareena’s hair tried every way to hog away her limelight by falling all over her face. Probably, she had just blow-dried it but you know how difficult it gets when you know the paparazzi is around but you can’t strike your signature pout just because of the wind in the hair situation?

But Bebo being Bebo still managed to play the photographer’s muse by managing her hair like as if she was simply playing with it. Okay so that’s all from Kareena’s gym diaries today! Do come back to BollywoodLife for more updates!