Kareena Kapoor Khan REJECTED Shah Rukh Khan’s next because of this reason?

Shah Rukh Khan‘s next with Aanand L Rai has kicked off and while the actor has already shot for a few sequences, the actresses – Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif will join in soon. However, the casting for the film had been a huge issue for Aanand and after a lot of back and forth, he finalised the two leading ladies. But did you know that neither Anushka nor Katrina or Deepika (she was also in the running for the movie) were the first choices for the film? In fact, according to a report in DNA After Hrs, Kareena Kapoor Khan was Aanand’s numero uno choice. But she rejected the film and the reason is something that you might not agree with completely.

As a source revealed to the popular daily, “The filmmaker offered the role to Kareena, but her dates were clashing with Veerey Di Wedding. Also, she did not want to start shooting immediately post motherhood as she wanted to lose all the weight that she had gained. That’s how Rai approached Anushka for the role and she was on board.” Once Anushka was on board, you know how a tug of war between Deepika and Katrina ensued, with Aanand choosing the latter eventually. Anyway, if Kareena was a part of the film, how excited would you be for it? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – Shah Rukh Khan on Aanand L Rai’s next: The film is about a vertically challenged person and I am proud we are doing such a movie)

Talking about the film at his recent Eid lunch, Shah Rukh Khan mentioned, “For me, this film is technologically the most superior one made in India. Considering the technology we’ve used, it’s quite awesome that we’ve created such a film in India. I am so proud that my team is involved in it. In fact, we have set up a whole new office in Goregaon (for it). We have shot for around 10-15 days and Anand has told me that he will edit it and show me (the final results).”