Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals that Saif was almost ready to change Taimur’s name to Faiz

Kareena Kapoor and Karishma Kapoor were part of the India Today Conclave 2018 on Day 2. The gorgeous sisters of graced the session on The Kapoor Clan: Film, Family, Feminism. Dressed in black and white, both made for distinguishing style statements. They spoke about their lives as actors, the male domination in the industry, the relationship both share and of course, no conversation is complete without the mention internet favourite star – Taimur! Rajeep Sarsedai revealed on social media an interesting fact that Kareen let out. Turns out, Taimur’s name was almost going to be changed to Faiz! But Kareena refused to let the public pressure get the better of them – “Saif was ready to change his name to Faiz but I was not going to succumb to public pressure; my son is Taimur, and will grow up to be, like his name, an Iron Man one day.. Kareena Kapoor Khan tells me.” reads his tweet as per reports on The Quint.

At the time when Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor announced the name of their baby to be Taimur, fans sent out several hate messages. This issue of his name blew out of proportion as references were drawn to Timur, a Mogul emperor who was known to vanquished several Hindus. This reference reportedly triggered hatred so much so that Saif was thinking of changing his name lest his son becomes unpopular. But today, a year later, we can’t think of any other name for the internet’s favourite baby. several fans clubs have been created online keeping the baby boy in mind. Nobody can get enough of him.

At the Conclave, Kareena gushed about him – My life is no more my own. My heart no more beats inside me. It beats in this gorgeous-looking boy that I sleep next to every night and everything is in his two tiny hands.