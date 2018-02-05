Kareena Kapoor Khan: Saif wants to keep Taimur away from the limelight as much as possible – watch FULL VIDEO INTERVIEW

Kareena Kapoor Khan stunned one and all as she slayed at the Lakme Fashion Week Grand Finale for Anamika Khanna last night (February 4). The actress looked drop dead gorgeous in a black outfit crafted by the ace designer. But before she took to the fashion runway, Kareena met BollywoodLife for a brief chat. And during the exclusive interview, Bebo not only spoke about coming back to Lakme Fashion Week, but also about Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Veere Di Wedding and much more. She was her candid self during the chat with us and opened up about several topics like never before. But the highlight was when she mentioned how Saif wants to keep Taimur away from the limelight as much as possible, while also talking about how her baby is amazed with the paparazzi.

While talking about whether Taimur would accompany her to the Lakme Fashion Week anytime soon, Kareena mentioned, “I don’t think that will be possible for a while at least. His father (Saif) wants him to be as much away from the limelight as possible.” Talking about Saif, Kareena also mentioned how “regal” his hubby looked while he walked for Shantanu and Nikhil at the Lakme Fashion Week 2018. The actress even mentioned how she loves to be in her tees and jeans all the time, while also adding that she doesn’t feel the pressure to dress up. Check out our full video interview with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the video above and share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – Lakme Fashion Week 2018: Kareena Kapoor Khan leaves us spellbound at the grand finale with her edgy black gown – view HQ pics!)

On the professional front, Kareena is awaiting the release of her next – Veere Di Wedding, post which she will announce her line up of films. Apart from the interview, Kareena also played a round of rapid fire with us where she not only spoke about gym fashion, but also about Taimur’s fan clubs, summer fashion and much more. So stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you more segments from Kareena‘s interview right here.