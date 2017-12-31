Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez’s AWKWARD pictures will ensure the year ends with a huge grin pasted on your face

Actors, who are always conscious about their image, are seen putting their best foot forward every time they step out. You will always spot them in stylish ensembles, dressed from head to toe, and they will rarely give you a reason to complain or criticize. However, when they step out for gym or parties, they are often at their candid best. At such times, when they let their guard down and are seen doing their thing, sometimes they get captured in an awkward shot, which can honestly happen to all of us. But this is not to say that such pictures make for a good laugh. So instead of keeping the merriment to ourselves, we share such shots with you as well. Sunday is back, and we are back too with the AWKWARD pictures collection. It is hands down the most interesting feature which brings all the unseen pics of celebs at one place. This week we have an interesting set of celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and a few more. Check out the pictures below…

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The fitness freak was seen hitting the gym before jetting off for her New Year holidays this week. Bebo is often seen hooked on to her phone while heading to the gym and this time was no different. As Bebo stepped out of her car and was seen balancing the phone between her ear and shoulder, the paps clicked her. Isn’t this picture basically all of us?

Sara Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra

Sara was seen arriving for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s reception along with brother, Ibrahim. The two bumped into Karan Johar and Sidharth Malhotra there and as the four of them gathered together for a picture, the awkward expression on their faces is hard to miss.

Jacqueline Fernandez

The actress decided to spend Christmas with the kids at an NGO and brought a smile on their faces. Jacky let her 5-year old self out and was seen donning different Santa hats and even a festive hairband for the occasion. Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez’s AWKWARD pictures that made our 2017 brighter



Esha Gupta

This picture of the actress will make you wonder if it’s actually her. Just before her birthday this year, Esha got herself a new hairdo which adds more drama to her look. However, this picture of Esha Gupta will make you wonder as to what was she up to.