Kareena Kapoor Khan set to take baby Taimur on his first International trip – read details

Though her Bollywood movie – Veere Di Wedding has not taken off yet, Kareena Kapoor Khan is keeping herself busy with son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, her brand commitments and parties. The actress has also been flying across the world (Dubai and London recently) for ad campaigns. And looks like she is going to fly to London once again, but this time around she won’t be leaving behind baby Taimur. Yes, according to a report in Mid Day, Bebo is going to take her son along with her on his first international trip ever. Cool na?

The actress is slaying these days with her cool outings and looks like she has snapped another new brand during these past few months. A luxury wristwatch brand has apparently signed Kareena and they want to finalise an ad campaign with her as soon as poosible. For the details to be settled, the company wants her to fly to London. As Mid Day quoted a source saying, “London tops the list of Kareena’s favourite cities. She will be going there in the last week of June to sign on the dotted line once the money part have been discussed and finalised (with the brand). It will be a two week-long trip for the actress.” (ALSO READ – This unseen picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s baby Taimur laughing is EVERYTHING!!!)

The tabloid also reports that the commercial will be shot during the start of July at an undisclosed location in Europe. “They are yet to zero in on the location. Since it will turn into a long trip for Bebo, the actress is considering travelling with Taimur this time,” added another source. (ALSO READ – [Video] Kareena Kapoor teaches Taimur to wave at the media and it’s damn cute!)

Anyway, what do you think about Taimur accompanying mommy Kareena Kapoor for work? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below!